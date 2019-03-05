‘Naruto’ Teases A Major Nara Clan Shift

Naruto has juggled its various clans around for years now, and it seems a major Leaf Village power is about to get shaken up. In a few days, the franchise will put a big spotlight on the Nara family, and it may change things for one of Boruto Uzumaki’s best friends.

This weekend, fans will get a peek at the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It will follow another side story starring the Nara clan, and the episode’s teaser makes it clear something is up with the family.

For one, the episode has a telling title. It will be called “Shikadai’s Decision” and it shows the boy relaying some surprising news. Shikadai tells his friends he has to take time off as a ninja to study his clan’s politics, and the teaser leaves off with a curious line:

“I have to take responsibility for the Nara clan, in my dad’s place!”

For fans of Naruto, they will turn their focus to Shikamaru and his duties at the moment. Following the death of Shikaku, the Nara clan looked towards Shikamaru as its leader, but that isn’t the only job facing the strategist. Shikamaru also acts as the Hokage’s assistant with everything from paperwork to war strategizing. This means Shikamaru’s duties are split between two very important jobs, and it seems something is about to shift within the Nara clan forcing him to choose one gig over the other. This could be what prompts Shikadai to take up politics out of nowhere, but fans are confident the issue will get resolved before the boy needs to hand over his headband.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

