Naruto Returns to Print With Boruto Chapter 74: Read

Naruto is back with a brand-new chapter, and of course, we can thank Boruto for all its goodies. Earlier today, V-Jump released its latest issue, and it brought Boruto chapter 74 to life. And as expected, it finally brought Eida face-to-face with her one true love.

You can find the most recent chapter of Boruto on Manga Plus or through the Shonen Jump app if you want to catch up. If you want a simple recap, well – you have come to the right place. This month's chapter welcomes Eida and her brother to the Hidden Leaf Village but as guests this time around. Joined by Amado, the pair fly off to their secluded home where Kawaki and Boruto are being kept. Of course, things get testy when Daemon decides to show the two boys who's boss, and chapter 74 ends with Amado sitting down for a long overdue interrogation.

Boruto: An Overview

For those unfamiliar with Boruto, the series began in May 2016 shortly after the main Naruto series ended. Written by Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, the story is set several years after Naruto's defeat of Kaguya. It tells the story of Boruto, his eldest child with Hinata, and the manga has over 70 chapters to its name. And of course, Studio Pierrot was quick to adapt Boruto into an annual anime that is ongoing to this day.

For those wanting more details about Boruto, you can read the manga in full on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. The series' official synopsis can be found below for those needing extra info:

"Years have passed since Naruto and Sasuke teamed up to defeat Kaguya, the progenitor of chakra and the greatest threat the ninja world has ever faced. Times are now peaceful and the new generation of shinobi has not experienced the same hardships as its parents. Perhaps that is why Boruto would rather play video games than train. However, one passion does burn deep in this ninja boy's heart, and that is the desire to defeat his father!"

