Boruto's New Chapter Sees Major Villains Join The Hidden Leaf

While the lion's share of Shonen anime news might be focused on the return of Frieza in Dragon Ball Super, there were still some big moments that took place in the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In previous chapters, the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village have been working on fighting back the advances of the Kara Organization, though Boruto and his friends have just gained some new allies that might turn the tide of the war against Code.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 72, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

In the previous chapter of the manga written by Masashi Kishimoto, the former head of research and development for Kara, Amado, had managed to convince Eida and Daemon that their best bet would be to join with the ninjas of Konoha, specifically so that Eida could get closer to Kawaki. Placing a phone call to Shikamaru outside of the Land of Snow, Amado breaks down the new recruits of Konoha:

"I've got some good news, Shikamaru. Eida's cut ties with Code. She won't be aiding him anymore. He's lost his greatest ally. I convinced Eida to side with Konoha. She's accepted your proposition."

Amado then takes the opportunity to inform Naruto's right-hand man that Daemon will also be coming to the Hidden Leafwhile breaking the unfortunate news that the former Kara member had to "release Code's limiters" in order to save his own life. Unfortunately, Eida and Daemon are far from tried and true allies to Konoha, with the former merely wishing to join the Hidden Leaf in order to have Kawaki fall in love with her.

Meanwhile, Code might have lost two of his strongest allies, but it seems that he's been able to find suitable replacements, as his newfound powers allow him to create a seemingly endless number of mindless allies to assist him in his dream of avenging his dead master, Jigen. With so many new enemies now pointed at Konoha, perhaps a new ninja world war is on the horizon.

Do you think Daemon and Eida will last long as allies of Boruto and his friends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.