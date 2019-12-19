Naruto Cosplay Intimidates With Dangerous Obito Cosplay

There have been a lot of villains that have appeared throughout the history of the Naruto franchise. From the snake like dark ninja of Orochimaru to the seemingly all powerful Madara Uchiha, perhaps none are as tragic as Obito. One of Kakashi’s fellow teammates when the two were genin of Konoha, Obito was seemingly killed in a mission early on in their ninja careers. Managing to stay alive after giving Kakashi his Sharingan, Obito decided to attempt to change the world by forming the rogue ninja group of the Akatsuki, donning the identity of “Tobi” and pretending to be Madara Uchiha in disguise. Now, one cosplayer has given us one of the best interpretations to date by bringing the tragic ninja to life.

Instagram User and Cosplayer Stylouz_Cosplay shares this amazing cosplay that brings the former friend to Kakashi back to life, with the one time genin of Konoha becoming arguably the biggest villain that Naruto and his friends had ever faced:

Obito didn’t just start the Akatsuki and nearly bring the ninja world to an end through the fourth Ninja World War, but also gave the franchise one of its best fights as he fought against Kakashi in an epic one on one, hand to hand fight that truly defined the word “epic”.

