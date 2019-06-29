This Fan-Art Mashes Up Naruto With Rick & Morty

The village of Konoha has some strange ninja living within its walls. Shino is a ninja that has the ability to control bugs, Shikimaru has the power to control his own shadow, and our protagonist Naruto has a giant demon fox held within himself. No crazier ninja could perhaps be found than the ones displayed in this fan art however, with Rick and Morty joining the ranks of the hidden leaf village. Either through the fusion dance or an experimental mishap, this uniting of these two franchises certainly makes for some interesting fan art.

Reddit User MannySteel43 blended the world of ninjutsu with technology by merging the characters of Rick and Morty with Naruto and Jiraiya:

You can also see that instead of the past Hokages, the memorial in the mountain now displays Beth, Summer, and Jerry. It would certainly make for a different Konoha if these three had been in charge at some point in time versus the Hokages we knew from the Naruto series.

While Naruto ended its original run with its first anime series, along with its sequel of Naruto: Shippuden, the story continues in both anime and manga format with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While the protagonist no longer directly follows Naruto, as he is busy running the village of Konoha as its current Hokage, rather the story stays pointed at the actions of Boruto, his son looking to live outside of his father’s shadow.

Rick and Morty is about as far from Naruto as you can get, but the series will continue with all new episodes for its fourth season beginning this November. The final episode of Rick and Morty’s third season ended with Rick fighting with the President of the United States of all things. The third season held numerous classic events that fans of the series have touted as the best they’ve seen yet, such as the introduction to Rick as a pickle, their universe’s version of the Avengers, and a secret coup overtaking the Citadel.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.