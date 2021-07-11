Boruto Riles Attention With Sarada's Breakout Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has definitely caught the attention of fans from Sarada Uchiha's big fight in the newest episode! The anime is currently making its way through the Otsutsuki Awakening phase of the Kawaki saga, and with it has kicked off a fight between the new Team 7 and a new member of Kara, Boro. The previous episode of the series revealed just how crafty Boro was thanks to his scientific ninja tool enhanced body and poisonous techniques, but Boruto and the others refused to give up in the hopes that their new new Captain, Sarada, comes up with a new plan.

This came to pass with the newest episode of the series as Sarada hangs back and keeps an eye on Boro's body with her Sharingan thanks to one of Kawaki's tips. As she looks for an opening, she discovers the core that Boro has been moving around in his regenerative body is actually a huge weak spot that she can exploit. With this information at hand, Sarada uses the Chidori she had been training with before and unleashes it in a battle for the first real time.

This Chidori garnered a huge response from fans after seeing Sarada use it so successfully, and you can read on to see what fans are saying about this Chidori below! What did you think of this major blow on Boro? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!