Naruto Dubs Team Seven's Captain in New Boruto Episode

When it comes to Naruto, fans know Team 7 is more than a myth. With every generation comes a new group of students bearing the team's number, and that is no different these days. If you are caught up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, you will know Boruto Uzumaki is on Team 7 these days with his friends. And now, it seems the team has voted in its captain.

The whole thing went live this week when Boruto put out its new episode. The update gave Team 7 the chance to prove itself as Boruto and Kawaki brought Sarada and Mitsuki to an alternate world. The gang is determined to save Naruto at any cost following his fight with Jigen, but they will have to defeat Boro first. And to do that, they need a team leader.

And who will that be? Well, if you thought it would be Boruto, think again. The team's captain is none other than Sarada Uchiha, and it is no secret that she is the best choice.

Mitsuki is the one who pushes for Sarada to take the lead, and even Sasuke's daughter is taken aback by the nomination. Boruto was almost certain he would get the position, but Mitsuki's reasoning wins out in the end. After all, Sarada is the most level-headed of the group, and she has been a talented strategist since day one. Such is expected of a ninja gunning for the Hokage's position. Now, it is time for Sarada to show what she can do, and fans expect even more from Team 7 given its new member and captain.

