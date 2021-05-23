Naruto Debuts Sarada's Chidori in Boruto

✖

Sarada Uchiha may not have grown up knowing her dad that well, but she has made up for that lost time since his return. Sasuke Uchiha has done his best to show his daughter the ropes while Sakura and Konohamaru oversee her training throughout the year. Now, it seems like Naruto has decided to pass on one of Sasuke's best moves to his kid, and the scene has got fans losing their cool.

If you did not know, a new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations went live this week, and it was a big one. The update gave a check-up on Kawaki as he learned more about Naruto and the Hokage's past. The show tackled the topic with ease, and on the other side of the Hidden Leaf, Sarada began work with her dad to learn the Chidori.

Yes, that is right. Sarada has started her training on the Chidori, and it is something special to watch. Sasuke makes sure to take the time needed for Sarada to learn the technique, and she nails it just as expected.

It might have taken Sasuke a bit of time to learn the move from Kakashi, but Sarada is no slacker. She has the combined talent of Sasuke's Sharingan with her mom's intelligence. By the end of this episode, Sarada is able to wield the Chidori, but it did not come without some bumps. The heroine did struggle to get a hang of the move, but Sarada kept trying with some help from her dad.

Now, it seems like Sarada is ready to tackle new fights with Chidori, but she is still mastering the movie. If you read the manga, you know one battle is coming up that will see Sarada go wild with the attack. So if Sasuke can stick around town, he'll get to see just how well his daughter can wield the Chidori!

