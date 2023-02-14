Naruto Teases Code's Deadly Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally picked up with the Code Invasion arc in the anime after over a year of original anime content, and the newest episode of the series is teasing the deadly power Code has at his disposal! The anime has finally returned to the proper manga canon material by picking up from the events of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. It's revealed that as one of his last moments of existence, the former Otsutsuki ended up tasking Code with taking up the mission and becoming the godlike being that Isshiki was unable to become thanks to losing to Naruto Uzumaki and the others.

Code was briefly scene in the anime when Boruto and the others were dealing with the other members of Kara, but it's with this arc that he will take center stage as the next major villain for the series. It's here that Kawaki explains to Boruto that Code is much deadlier than his position as a Kara member would initially let on as he actually placed limits on himself in order to remain weaker than Jigen and properly follow the Otsutsuki vessel without challenging him directly:

How Strong is Code?

Episode 287 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Code moving into action in order to recruit the androids that were developed by Amado but deemed too dangerous for Kara's needs. Code not only quickly takes down those who were guarding them, but Kawaki opens up about the true threat Code possesses. Not only was he someone who was once poised to be a vessel like they are, but he has his own White Karma as a result of those experiments.

He was actually much stronger than Jigen, but he believed in the Otsutsuki's mission so fully that he asked for a limiter to be placed on him so he wouldn't be stronger than Jigen. It's likely now that he is the final member of Kara left, Code will have no reason to hold himself back anymore. With the strange ability to travel through his claw marks, he's certainly going to be a tough foe for both Boruto and Kawaki moving forward.

How do you feel about seeing Code's deadly power in action in the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!