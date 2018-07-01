‘Naruto’ Shows Why Boruto’s Bromance is the Best

One of the core facets of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been the friendship between Naruto and Shikamaru’s sons, Boruto and Shikadai. But this was all thrown into question when Boruto cheated against Shikadai during the Chunin Exam finals.

But now that Boruto is on a mission with Sasuke to save his dad, Shikadai and Boruto prove that their friendship can withstand all of that mess.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Boruto was dealing with the fallout with his father being kidnapped by the Otsutsuki Clan, Shikadai had noticed Boruto was feeling low about many things. This must have been where he loosened up on feeling betrayed, as Shikadai had nothing but wishes of good luck for Boruto before he left out on his mission with Sasuke.

Before Boruto leaves, he tries to apologize for what happened during the exams, but Shikadai brushed it all aside for now. Stating that Boruto is busy dealing with other things, and that explanations are a drag in general, Shikadai wishes Boruto good luck and says that he’ll hear Boruto out when he comes back.

This is definitely good for their friendship since cheating against Shikadai was a major turning point for Boruto. It was here that the gravity of his choices really sank in, and that’s what helped his later transformation into the kind of ninja his dad used to be.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.