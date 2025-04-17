Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Hits Major Milestone

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been turning heads by presenting us with a “Shippuden-style” story for the son of the Seventh Hokage. With the Divine Trees seeking to continue the quest of the Otsutsuki, Boruto himself is struggling with a world that now hates and fears him thanks to Eida’s shenanigans. While anime fans might be waiting for some time to see the events of this sequel series animated, that isn’t stopping Two Blue Vortex from hitting some big heights as a new milestone has been revealed as to just how popular Naruto’s successor is.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has released four manga volumes to date since first premiering in 2023 and since that year, the shonen sequel series has netted one million copies of its story in circulation. The current storyline sees series creator Masashi Kishimoto joining artist Mikio Ikemoto to forge a wild new chapter for Konoha in which Boruto has to fight friend and foe alike. When Kishimoto returned to writing duties in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he threw everything out of whack by killing the Nine-Tailed Fox and Jigen, making major changes to the shonen landscape. With the series showing no signs of ending anytime soon, the sky is the limit for the manga.

What’s Happening In The Vortex?

When last we left Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the son of the Seventh has been making some good headway in terms of bringing former friends to his side. So far, Naruto’s son has been able to undo Eida’s spell on some key figures in the ninja world, including Shikamaru, Sasuke, and more. Thanks to the arrival of the Divine Trees, former enemies have become allies as Boruto Uzumaki is now partnering up with Kashin Koji, the clone of Jiraiya who was once a key player in the ranks of the Kara Organization.

On top of the changes that Boruto has been dealing with, many members of Konoha have been given some wild new circumstances in the Two Blue Vortex. Perhaps the biggest has been with Boruto’s sister Himawari, who has become the new vessel for a resurrected Nine-Tailed Fox. Now that Kurama has been reborn as a chibi-sized version of itself, Himawari might turn out to be the strongest member of her family, which is no easy feat considering the powerhouses that make up the Uzumaki clan.

Where is The Two Blue Vortex Anime?

Unfortunately, Studio Pierrot has been tight-lipped regarding when we can expect Konoha’s return to the small screen. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its 293rd episode in 2023, marking the start of a major hiatus for the series that normally would release episodes weekly. Pierrot hasn’t been shy about their new seasonal approach, but at the moment, the production studio is working on the grand finale of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. With Ichigo and the Soul Society’s final episodes still in the works, anime fans are left to wonder when we’ll see Konoha return.

