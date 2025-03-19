Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Unleashes Konohamaru’s Greatest Betrayal

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been taking the opportunity to focus on some of the Seventh Hokage’s biggest allies fighting against the newest big bads of the shonen universe, the Divine Trees. While Sarada Uchiha and her fellow young ninjas find themselves in a physical altercation, Konohamaru has a much more difficult and emotional challenge on his hands. As Konohamaru struggles with a former ally turned enemy, Boruto’s teacher has to make a tough decision in the latest manga chapter, proving once again that creator Masashi Kishimoto is more than willing to take off the gloves when necessary.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s latest manga chapter, Chapter 20, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into major spoiler territory. Konohamaru has been in a tough situation in Boruto’s manga, being assigned with taking down the Divine Trees by the current Hokage Shikamaru. Initially tasked with befriending Matsuri, the Divine Tree member born from the DNA of Konohamaru’s friend Moegi, Boruto’s mentor was attacked by the villain thanks to her wild emotional state. The Divine Trees, after all, are equivalent to children in terms of their understanding of the world and themselves, which Konohamaru uses to his advantage.

Konohamaru Still Has It

Shueisha & Pierrot

Trapped in Matsuri’s scarf and being threatened with a painful demise, Konohamaru is forced to play his trump card and start emotionally manipulating his opponent. With the Divine Tree putting the squeeze on the Hidden Leaf ninja, tears start streaming down her face as she fails to understand this rush of emotion raging inside of her. Thanks to being based on Moegi’s DNA, the villain doesn’t wish to be Konohamaru’s executor and thus, leaves herself open to a wild attack.

In a brilliant fashion, Konohamaru asks to hold Matsuri’s hands, allowing her to drop her guard and unleashing a devastating attack at point blank rage. Boruto’s former teacher calls forth a pair of “Giant Rasengan”, not only completely blowing apart the Divine Tree’s arms but her legs as well. In a split moment, Konohamaru might have also lost his win opportunity to claim victory.

I've been clowning Konohamaru for years now but he got my respect after this chapter. He sold the kill but its about time the manga gave him a moment to shine like this pic.twitter.com/cPgzewS7A1 — Meek (@ItsNotMeek) March 18, 2025

Watching from afar, the Divine Tree leader known as Jura confirms that Konohamaru might have lost his life in his hesitation to kill Matsuri, “Because of love, Matsuri wavered over devouring him and allowed him to trick her and deliver a painful counter-attack. Also because of love, Sarutobi Konohamaru fell prey to doubt and foolishly let victory slip from his grasp.” In Konohamaru’s final scene in this latest manga chapter, it seems that Matsuri losing her appendages won’t stop her from unleashing a maelstrom his way, potentially spelling the end of the ninja.

Want to see if Konohamaru makes it out of this encounter alive? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Hidden Leaf Village and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.