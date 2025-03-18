Naruto Finally Unleashes Sarada’s Greatest Sharingan & Teases Its Power

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has put Sarada Uchiha and the others in the midst of some very real danger against the Divine Trees, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter has finally unleashed Sarada’s own Mangekyo Sharingan. The Mangekyo Sharingan is one of the strongest Sharingan techniques fans got to see Sasuke Uchiha use during the heights of the original Naruto series, and Sarada was previously revealed to carry on this power. In the final few chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it was revealed that Sarada had unlocked this ability but didn’t seem to know herself that she had activated it.

It’s been a long time since that point, however, as Sarada has grown throughout the years in between the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex sequel. Now that she’s gone on a deadly new mission to the Hidden Sand Village and facing off against two of the Divine Tree foes, it seems the stress and chaos of the situation has activated this latent power within her once more. But this time around, we’re finally starting to see what Sarada’s version of the technique can do.

Shueisha

Naruto Unleashes Sarada’s Own Mangekyo Sharingan

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 picks up right after Ryu catches Sarada and the others while they were trying to trick him. Although they were able to avoid his iron sand control for awhile, it’s now a much different case as his ability continues to overwhelm both Team 7 and the Hidden Sand Ninja. Ryu then offers them a deal to reveal more information about Boruto’s whereabouts in exchange for their lives. Sarada refuses to do so because not only would she not want to give away Boruto’s location, but she doesn’t even know where he is in the first place.

It’s here that Yodo realizes that Sarada’s going to protect Boruto regardless of how the rest of the world sees him, and thus decides to give herself up. Claiming that her abilities to help locate Boruto, Ryu refuses and strikes her through the stomach. As she lies there in injured, Yodo then asks Sarada to look deep within herself as it’s clear that she’s holding back her power. She’s been subconsciously holding herself back, and Yodo tells her its okay to use that power to protect the one she cares about instead of for some “greater good.” It’s here that Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan activates in full.

Viz Media

What Does Sarada’s New Sharingan Do?

Although Sarada had unknowingly activated her Mangekyo Sharingan during the final events of the original series, it’s not until this chapter that she’s activated it in full. The power unleashed from her version of the technique seems to work much differently than her father’s as well as Ryu’s iron sand starts collecting in a single sphere in the middle of the air. The sand is being sucked into this one single spot, and it’s almost as if it’s working as a black hole.

The chapter ends before fans get to see more of Sarada wielding this new power, but now it’s just a matter of seeing what’s next. Sarada has never used this ability before, and following the time skip she’s now at a point where she can even wield the ability. It’s unclear as to whether or not it will have the same drawbacks seen with the other Sharingan users, but now she’s going to test it out in the midst of combat with her life on the line. And the technique could not have sparked at a better time.