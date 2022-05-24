Naruto Fan Unleashes Boruto vs Kawaki in New Clip

✖

With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations focusing on the latest generation of ninjas to protect Konoha the Hidden Leaf Village and the ninja world at large, there has been one scene that fans have been waiting for since the sequel series began. With the anime series beginning with a scene of Boruto and Kawaki fighting one another far in the future, in what appears to be the rubble of Konoha, one fan has decided to continue where the initial fight had left off, animating a scene that attempts to decipher where the two friends' battle will go when we see it in full.

While the anime series has decided to take a step back from following the source material of the manga, the printed story is continuing to tell the tale of the battle between the ninja of Konoha and Kara, with the villainous organization currently under new management. Series created Masashi Kishimoto returned to writing duties on the Shonen series recently, going so far as to take some major players off the board including the likes of Kurama the Nine-Tailed Fox and Jigen. With the villainous Code recently having his power unlocked by Amado, it will be interesting to see how these current events will lead to the dynamic battle between Boruto and Kawaki.

Twitter Animator Sinay Animation shared this new take on the battle between Boruto and Kawaki, with the series keeping it quite ambiguous when it comes to who is the villain in this scenario, as it is entirely possible that Boruto Uzumaki could have been overtaken by the villainous Momoshiki still bouncing around inside of his body:

With the future fight seeing Boruto and Kawaki as teenagers, it will be interesting to see if we eventually hit a "Boruto: Shippuden" in the future. The two members of the Uzumaki Clan have increased their power significantly thanks in part to the energy known as Karma that resides within them, but much like Naruto and his inner power relying on the Nine-Tailed Fox, Karma comes with a serious drawback. Created to transfer the soul of an Otsutsuki into a new vessel, the two ninjas of the Hidden Leaf Village are trying to find a balance where they can keep the Otsutsuki at bay while still relying on this power-up.

