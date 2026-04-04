Naruto Creator Returns for New Surprise Ahead of Anime Revival

Naruto‘s creator has returned to the franchise with a cool surprise as part of a massive comeback for the series. Ever since it kicked off the 20th anniversary of its original TV anime run a few years ago, Naruto has been in the midst of a revival period. While we have seen the official sequel manga, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, keeping the story alive, the original Naruto series has been coming back to the spotlight with all sorts of surprises. This includes the launch of a new theme park in France.

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Naruto has officially started the launch of “Konoha Land” in Southern France at the Parc Spirou Provence theme park this year, and it includes some special attractions, rides, and more inspired by Masashi Kishimoto’s original anime and manga franchise. But as part of the celebration of the theme park readying to open, Kishimoto has returned with some special new art of Naruto and Kurama that we haven’t seen in action in quite a long time. You can check it out below.

Naruto Creator Shares Special Art Ahead of Anime’s Revival

Courtesy of Shueisha / Masashi Kishimoto

But while this theme park is a cool new attraction that fans will want to see in action, it’s not the biggest new release on the horizon. As part of the initial celebration of Naruto’s 20th anniversary, the anime franchise announced a special revival project. This will be a four episode special featuring the original incarnation of Team 7 before the events of Naruto: Shippuden. Originally announced for a planned release in Fall 2023, unfortunately very little information about its potential release has been announced since it was hit by a delay.

This new Naruto anime revival was hit by a mysterious production delay behind the scenes, but has yet to update fans on when the new episodes will actually be releasing. They have also not revealed much about the production staff behind it all. But what has been confirmed is that FLOW will be returning to the anime to perform a new version of their classic opening for the series, “GO!!!” along with a cover of ORANGE RANGE’s famous ending theme, “Viva★Rock.” If we’re lucky, we could get an update on this revival series this year.

What’s Next for Naruto?

Courtesy of Viz Media

This is far from everything now in the works for Naruto either as Hollywood is now working on an official live-action movie too. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Wonder Man, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently attached to direct the Naruto movie, and is also co-writing the film alongside Tasha Huo. Cretton also serves as a producer with Jeyun Munford through Hisako with Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions, and Jeremy Latcham.

Naruto series creator Masashi Kishimoto has also shared his seal of approval of Cretton for the live-action film, but any forward momentum from there has yet to be revealed as of this time. Reports indicate that filming for the film could begin as early as Fall 2026, but nothing official about its potential production schedule, cast, and more have yet to be detailed at this time.

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