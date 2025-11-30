7 Worst Things Naruto Ever Did

Naruto Uzumaki, the titular protagonist of the Naruto series, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters, not just within the series but across the entire anime landscape. His character embodies the idea of never giving up, inspiring others to keep getting back up and fight for what they want, perfectly capturing the core of the shonen genre. While he is well-loved, he is far from a saint and has certainly done some bad things.

In contrast, Naruto’s characterization is rooted in being a troublemaking child. Growing up without parental love and being hated by the other residents of the village, it was inevitable that he would end up doing some questionable things. The following are the seven worst things Naruto has done that highlight the kind of character he truly is.

7) Vandalizing Konoha Village

As the series begins, it immediately reveals that Naruto, a 12-year-old boy living in Konoha, is a troublemaker. His willingness to create chaos has no limits, as he even vandalizes the important statues of the Hokage, monuments that represent the village’s pride and the meaning of the Hokage title.

While it may appear to be a joke on the surface, vandalizing a national monument is a crime that would carry heavy consequences in real life. However, in retrospect, it was Naruto’s cry for help and his desire to be acknowledged and loved by others.

6) Farting on Kiba (Twice)

Being the troublemaker Naruto is, and with his determination to become Hokage, he isn’t even afraid to resort to something as outrageous as farting on others, showing just how much of a prankster he is. The fact that he farts on Kiba during the preliminary Chunin Exams while they are in the middle of a duel is one of the worst things he could have done, as his behavior also reflects what the Konoha village is teaching its young aspiring ninjas.

Meanwhile, Naruto farting on Kiba is repeated later in Naruto Shippuden, where this time it appears to be deliberate, if the first instance is considered accidental. It shows that Naruto, despite wanting attention from others, isn’t always willing to learn proper behavior that would earn him admiration rather than annoyance.

5) Losing Temper and Almost Killing Someone

The series created a recurring trope where, whenever Naruto begins losing a battle, he taps into Kurama’s chakra, losing his temper and harming whoever is in front of him. This results in him hurting his close friends on multiple occasions, including putting the entire village in danger after losing control and succumbing to the Nine-Tails during the battle against Pain.

Additionally, his temper, fueled by Kurama’s rage and chakra, has nearly led Naruto to kill his opponents. Fortunately, the one he almost beat to death turned out to be Deidara’s clay clone. Still, it highlights that Naruto has a temper and has often hurt those close to him by losing control.

4) Naruto Attempting to Steal a Kiss From Sakura

Naruto’s affection toward Sakura, someone who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings, is one of his worst traits. This is a common trope in many fictional and non-fictional narratives, and it often leads the person with unreturned feelings to take actions that can be considered creepy. Naruto falls into this category when he attempts to steal a kiss from Sakura by impersonating Sasuke.

This not only makes Naruto come across as a creepy admirer, but impersonating someone is also a form of identity theft. It was fortunate that Naruto’s attempt was interrupted by his indigestion, but it remains one of the worst things he has done.

3) Blaming Tsunade For Jiraya’s Death

Jiraiya’s death was one of the most devastating moments in the entire Naruto series, both for the story and for Naruto himself, and it’s understandable why it upset him so deeply. While grieving, Naruto blamed Tsunade for Jiraiya’s death, saying that she failed to stop him from going after Pain.

However, Naruto fails to realize that Tsunade was just as devastated, if not even more, by Jiraiya’s death, as he had been her friend since childhood. It was a harsh decision she had to accept, knowing Jiraiya had made up his mind and wouldn’t be stopped. What’s worse is that Naruto never apologizes to Tsunade for blaming her, even after becoming Hokage and understanding how controversial and vulnerable the position truly is.

2) Naruto’s Obsession With Sasuke

At first, Naruto and Sasuke’s bond began with Naruto’s affection for Sakura, which gradually developed into a genuine friendship that he deeply valued. However, his fixation on Sasuke eventually reached a point that is often considered one of Naruto’s worst traits, leading him to make some of his most questionable decisions.

From disobeying orders to acting like a vigilante, Naruto’s attempts to bring Sasuke back were at times difficult to justify. Still, part of his actions can be attributed to his desire to prevent Sasuke from being alone, the very pain Naruto himself experienced growing up.

1) Naruto’s Ignorance Towards His Son

Naruto’s ignorance toward his son is arguably the worst thing he has ever done. At this point, there are no excuses; Naruto is no longer a child, and his traumatic past cannot justify his actions. In fact, his childhood, where he was neglected for most of his life, should have made him understand how lonely Boruto must have felt when he began to feel distant from his father.

When Naruto scolds Boruto for what is essentially an attempt to seek attention, he ends up repeating the very cycle of neglect he once suffered. His duties as Hokage put him in a position where he neglected his family, and this is indeed the worst thing Naruto could have done, considering he grew up experiencing the same pain himself.

