2026 Could Be a Huge Year for Naruto Fans

It’s a new year, and 2026 could be huge for Naruto if the anime finally gives us what we’ve been waiting for years to see. Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto officially kicked off the 20th anniversary celebration of the anime’s original debut back in 2023, and with it revealed plans for an official revival for the anime. This new revival project would bring back the original incarnation of the series’ characters back when they were young and in Team 7, but it has since been indefinitely delayed without any word on whether or not it’s actually still planning to come out.

Naruto was originally planning to make its return with a special revival anime in the Fall 2023 season before it was hit with an indefinite delay, and it’s been two whole years since then. But that all could change if Naruto officially makes its comeback with this new revival anime project in 2026, and that’s entirely possible. That’s even more true if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations somehow makes its own comeback with its highly anticipated second half of the anime too.

Is Naruto Coming Back in 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Naruto had announced a special revival that would feature a new adventure with the younger incarnations of Team 7 before the events of Naruto: Shippuden and everything else that followed. It was teased to feature four brand new episodes telling a story that had never been seen in the anime or manga before, but that’s all the information that has been revealed for the revival. Beyond its indefinite hiatus, there really hasn’t been any key information given about the new episodes outside of a few small sneak peeks at what’s coming next.

There had been a special key visual teasing Naruto‘s new revival anime project, but nothing has been concretely revealed. But as of this time, there’s just a hope that this revival just is able to exist first and foremost. It’s been dormant for such a long time that there’s a hope that it’s going to be awesome when it finally premieres, but at this point any update that comes this year about it potentially still existing at all is going to be great news for fans. But there’s still hope for Boruto’s potential anime future in this new year of anime too.

Boruto Could Return in 2026

Viz Media

Boruto has been on hiatus ever since the anime wrapped up its first part, but there’s still much more ground to cover for the anime’s future. This not includes all of the new developments in the rest of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that have still yet to make it to the anime, but also what’s to come in the official timeskip sequel, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, that continues the story even further. We could be finally getting an update on this now that Pierrot’s other projects Black Clover and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are moving forward too.

Naruto Uzumaki voice star Junko Takeuchi did tease fans during a convention earlier this year that she has already started work on “part of” Boruto Part 2, and that means that these new episodes could be in development for a much sooner return than anyone expected. Whether that means we get the anime in full or some kind of trailer announcing a 2027 comeback, this could be a great year for Naruto fans in some way.

