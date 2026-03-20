Boruto Gives Its Leading Uchiha a Position Naruto Never Did for Sasuke

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues its narrative, and the latest chapter gives its leading Uchiha a position that Naruto never gave to Sasuke Uchiha. Sasuke’s character in the original series stands out as an unconventional take on a deuteragonist. While such characters are typically supporting figures who stay alongside the protagonist and contribute closely to the central journey, Sasuke instead pursued his own goals from the start. This ultimately positioned him as an obstacle in the protagonist’s path rather than a consistent ally.

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Because of this, the series rarely features battles where Sasuke fights alongside the main team to defeat a common enemy. His conflicts are almost always personal, driven by revenge, which keeps him from becoming a key component in coordinated group fights. Naruto never truly places Sasuke in a position where he serves as the decisive factor in taking down an enemy as part of a team. If not the father, then the daughter will fulfill that role, because the latest chapter makes it clear that Sarada Uchiha is the key component in defeating the current villain, Mamushi.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Gives Sarada a Position Sasuke Never Had

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 32, “Dancing with the Devil,” Shikamaru Nara’s plan to lure Mamushi to Eida’s location unfolds with precision, aiming to eliminate the villain instantly. The strategy assigns the shinobi the crucial task of reducing Mamushi’s clones to fewer than 50, enabling Sarada Uchiha to unleash her Ohirume technique and wipe out the remaining clones in a single strike. While the plan initially progresses smoothly, it takes a sharp turn when Sarada loses consciousness after using her technique prematurely, costing them their chance at an immediate victory.

Although this twist worsens the situation, it doesn’t change the fact that Sarada remains the key to defeating Mamushi, as her ability is the only one capable of guaranteeing a complete wipeout. The latest development heightens the tension and raises the stakes, but it also opens the door for her character growth. With her consciousness fading, the possibility of a vision or awakening at a critical moment could set up a stronger return, one powerful enough to handle an even greater number of clones. More importantly, this chapter highlights how Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is finally giving its leading Uchiha the spotlight it long lacked, positioning Sarada in a way that even Sasuke Uchiha was never afforded in the original series.

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