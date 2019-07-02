This Custom Naruto Funko Pop Brings The Fourth Hokage To Life

Naruto is one of anime’s most famous series of all-time, and it just keeps on giving. With a popular sequel going on strong, fans are still waiting for their favorite characters to get easily accessible collectibles. For many of them, Funko figures are the way to go, but there is just one problem…

You might have noticed, but Funko does not have an official figure of the Fourth Hokage. So it came upon one fan to fix that issue themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a fan known as IGvinylalchemist shared their custom take on Minato Namikaze, AKA the Fourth Hokage.

As you can see above, the hero is shown in his prime with this figure. The blonde hero is living his best life as a ninja with chrome-colored hair. The golden looks look shimmery under the light, and the rest of the custom figure lives up to expectations.

Wearing his usual white-and-red coat, Minato looks every inch of a Hokage. The hero’s headband is tied on tight, and he can be found holding a kunai out before him. Clearly, the ninja looks like he is ready to go some rounds like Tobi should the masked man show up to challenge the Leaf Village.

Sadly, Funko has yet to release a figure for the Fourth Hokage or any of the Leaf Village leaders. Not even Naruto has gotten his own Hokage figure, so it isn’t surprising Minato has been left behind. But if you are truly interested in celebrating the Fourth Hokage, there are always custom builds like this one you can buy.

So, which Naruto character needs a Funko figure the most in your opinion? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.