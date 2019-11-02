Naruto Preview Teases Boruto’s Next Training Goal

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now in the midst of a special time travel arc that’s sent Boruto and Sasuke back in time to when Naruto and the others were all young Genin in the Hidden Leaf Village. This is already laying the groundwork to be a great arc for Sasuke and his growth, but now it’s also going to be a great way for Boruto to connect with his father. After seeing his father as a child, Boruto just might come away from this journey with a more well rounded view of where his dad is coming from when he tells Boruto things.

This is especially true for Episode 132 of the series, which teases that Boruto will be joining the young Naruto for some training. If nothing else bonds them together, this training will go a long way in doing so alongside more time with Jiraiya.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 132 of the series is titled “Jiraiya’s Duty,” and a new synopsis for the episode (as shared by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter) teases Boruto’s new goal is training to better sync his chakra with the young Naruto, “Boruto and the young Naruto conduct some joint-training! At Jiraiya’s suggestion, Boruto and the young Naruto begin training to make their chakra align and sync-up with one another’s! However, things won’t turn out the way that they intended them to?!”

Although it seems like Boruto’s next goal is to better sync his chakra with his father, this might not be completely possible. The synopsis teases that it doesn’t exactly goes as planned, so this can probably be attributed to a few different factors. Not only is Boruto outside of his own time, and therefore might have an odd chakra wavelength, but the younger Naruto is nowhere near the same skill level Boruto is.

Boruto started out with a much better base line in terms of what he could pull off, and has only shown more advanced techniques as the series has progressed. Naruto was nowhere near that skilled, so this training will definitely be more for the young Naruto than Boruto. Maybe this actually has an impact on how strong Naruto gets later?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.