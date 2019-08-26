Naruto Fan Shows What Happens When You Make Ichiraku Ramen the Right Way

If there is one food fans of Naruto know, it is ramen. The anime’s titular hero is an avid foodie, and his love of ramen knows no bounds. In fact, Naruto might be able to exist on ramen alone, and his favorite comes from a restaurant called Ichiraku Ramen. Now, one netizen has taken a cue from Naruto when it comes to dinner, and they are showing what goes down when you make Ichiraku Ramen and do it right.

Recently, a fan known as rodhxcx took to Reddit to show off their glorious ramen haul. The user said they decided to make a recipe for actual Ichiraku Ramen, and the picture says more than words ever could about how delicious the meal was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Made Ichiraku Ramen! First time I’ve tried and it was delicious! Took like 20 hrs for final result, but her [sic] it is!”

As you can see, the recipe left the fan with a couple full bowls of ramen. The tasty picture makes this Miso Ramen look plenty authentic thanks to all of its garnishes. The ramen bowls contain everything from eggs to veggies and more, but that is not all. The meal includes a set of rice balls which would appeal to even Sasuke’s picky taste buds.

The meal looks like a wholly satisfying one, and it should come as no surprise. The dish took about 20 hours to complete, and you can endeavor to make this Naruto ramen for yourself. According to the chef, they picked up this Ichiraku Ramen recipe from Crunchyroll, and you can find details on how to make the marinated meal here.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.