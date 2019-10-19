Naruto, Jiraiya, and Tsunade Resurface in New Boruto Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially begun its much anticipated time travel arc for the franchise’s 20th Anniversary, and the last episode of the series came to an end with Boruto and Sasuke surprisingly finding themselves in the Hidden Leaf Village of the past. This has already resulted in some fun shout outs to the series’ past, and that’s only the beginning as characters from that past will be making their return to the anime series after a long time. This includes even fallen fan-favorites like Jiraiya, and we’ll already see him in action along with the young Naruto and Tsunade in the next episode.

Cho-Animedia released a new batch of preview images for the next episode of the series teasing the return of these three juggernauts of the series, and they have all been captured and shared in a neat package from @Abdul_S17 on Twitter. You can check them out below starting with the first batch of preview images teasing the returns of young Naruto, young Sakura, and Jiraiya himself.

The second batch teases Boruto’s new look, and a very confused young Naruto:

And the final batch teases the hilarious return of Tsunade, who’s most likely going to chastise Naruto and Jiraiya for some kind of shenanigans they’re pulling:

Episode 129 of the series is titled, “The Village Hidden in the Leaves” and the synopsis teases as such, “Through the capabilities of Karasuki, Boruto and Sasuke leap back 20 years into the former Hidden Leaf Village! Even though Sasuke wants to mobilize cautiously, Boruto makes a clamour in excitement about the scenery of the former village. At the very moment when they were trying to avoid coming into contact with Naruto, Naruto comes barging through, right in front of Boruto…?!”

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

