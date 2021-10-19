Naruto Resumes Chunnin Exams in New Arc Promo

The war against Jigen has come to an end in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime, and with the manga needing time to build the story for the television series to adapt, it’s no surprise to see that fans of the Hidden Leaf Village will be getting some anime-only stories. With the Seventh Hokage deciding to start up the Chunin Exams once again, it seems as though Team 7 will be competing with their fellow young ninjas of Konoha in an attempt to climb the ladder and get some major promotions in the ninja world.

Following the fight against Isshiki and the other members of the Otsutsuki, the young ninjas of the Hidden Leaf could use some serious rest and relaxation, and they might not be getting it as the Chunin Exams can certainly be dangerous in its own right. What’s interesting about the new promo is that while we see Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki participating in the trials, Kawaki is conspicuously absent, though considering he has not been a part of the same teachings that his comrades have, it might make sense that the former Vessel might be sitting out these trials. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see the results and what they mean for the next generation of Konoha’s ninjas.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the thirty-second promo for the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with Naruto offering commentary for the next phase of the Chunin Exams which will not only help in choosing the best of the best but will also reassure the citizens of Konoha following the dire battle against Jigen and the Kara Organization:

The fight against the Kara Organization continues in the manga, however, with the roster of the nefarious rogue ninja collective already changing astronomically following the death of Jigen. With the group being recreated by Code, the young heir to Isshiki who originally didn’t make the cut when it came to being a Vessel similar to Kawaki, the new head of Kara is making some big strides in a relatively short amount of time by adding the likes of Ada and Daemon.

