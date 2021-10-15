Boruto Cosplay Unleashes The Malice of Kashin Koji

The Kara Arc has come to a close in the anime adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and while Jigen has passed from this mortal coil following his battle against Naruto in his Baryon Form, many viewers are left wondering just what the fate of Kashin Koji will be. The clone of Jiraiya who attempted to destroy Isshiki might have lost the battle against his former boss, but was able to lay the groundwork for his eventual demise, and one fan has captured the menace of the powerful rogue ninja that was one of the biggest mysteries in the sequel series.

When Kashin Koji first appeared, the masked man identity was something that numerous fans debated, whether they followed the anime or the manga. Throughout the course of his battle against Konoha, there were numerous clues as to who he was, as he wasn’t shy about using the ninjutsu that Jiraiya had used throughout the earlier days of the anime series, helping to teach Naruto how to harness new abilities throughout both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Unfortunately, neither fans of the anime or the manga know what has happened to Kashin Koji following the battle against Isshiki though we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before he returns considering a new Kara Organization is currently being formed.

Instagram Cosplayer Noah Onineko shared this new take on one of the most notable villains in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who clearly has around the same power level as the original Jiraiya, considering the tricks and tactics we’ve seen him employ since he first appeared in the sequel series under the banner of the Kara Organization:

Currently, in the anime, the battle against Kara has ended and it will be quite some time, we imagine, before the television series adapts the events of the manga once again, considering how close to the current events of the printed page the show is. With the creative minds behind the series already hinting that a new Chunin Exam is set to take place, which would divert from the events of the manga that currently has Boruto and Kawaki battling against Code, the anime is definitely setting its own path.

