Naruto Writer Gives Update on Boruto’s Next Arc

Boruto Uzumaki has been through a lot this month, and it seems his trouble has only started. For those who have been paying attention, Naruto’s son has taken part in two life-altering battles with villains who even outclass Sasuke. You can see why Boruto is struggling to carry the weight of everything falling around him, and the writer behind his anime promises things are going to get worse before they get better.

The ominous update was shared by Honda Masaya, the screenwriter behind Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The writer took to Twitter to share a note with his fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I'm working on the script for the next BORUTO episode 220. Boruto is struck by the fear of being invaded by the Momoshiki, and Naruto is forced to make a crucial decision. The two don't have much time left. Don't miss it. #BORUTO https://t.co/OOUO3Dui8P — 本田雅也:Honda Masaya (@hon_da) October 12, 2021

“I’m working on the script for the next Boruto episode 220. Boruto is struck by the fear of being invaded by the Momoshiki, and Naruto is forced to make a crucial decision. The two don’t have much time left. Don’t miss it,” he wrote.

As you can see, Boruto is still processing all the things that went down when Isshiki came to the Hidden Leaf. The anime just spent the past month breaking down the battle, and the Otsutsuki was very hard to take down. Not only did Naruto lose Kurama in trying to defeat the man, but Boruto’s curse mark gave Momoshiki the chance to get revenge against Sasuke. The Uchiha is now missing his Rinnegan, and Boruto is plagued with the knowledge that his seal might go wild at any time.

Masaya is ready to explore those complex feelings in the next Boruto episodes, but its heroes have more to do than ruminate. New synopses have confirmed another Chunin Exam is coming up, so audiences can look forward to the event going down once more. And before much longer, the show will be ready to adapt the manga’s ongoing arc featuring Code and Delta.

What do you want to see from Boruto‘s next arc? How have you been enjoying the sequel this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.