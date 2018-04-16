‘Naruto’ Reveals New Post-War Team 7 Artwork

With Boruto leading the charge on all things Naruto, it is hard to step back at times to remember all the original series did for fans. Masashi Kishimoto’s iconic series remains one of the most popular titles to ever come from Japan, and Naruto covered a lot of content during it main run. Fans watched as Team 7 turned into full-fledged ninjas, but some time periods are still missing in the series.

So, as expected, a brand-new piece of post-war art from Naruto has fans more excited than Jiraiya would be before the Sexy no Jutsu.

Recently, J-World confirmed it will be doing another Naruto and Boruto campaign for its parks. The event, which will take place from April to June, is set to bring ninja attractions to one lucky J-World location in Japan. And, as you can see below, the collaboration was announced with some sweet artwork.

The pastel sketch shows the members of Team 7, and fans can clearly tell the heroic ninjas are drawn in their post-war attire. In fact, the gang looks like the war must have ended fairly recently as the Leaf Village is not stuffed to the brim with ninja tech, and Kakashi doesn’t appear to be the Sixth Hokage.

Sorry, Tsunade. We hope you live through your paperwork for a bit longer.

This special sketch shows Naruto in his regular Naruto: Shippuden outfit, so he somehow managed to fix his uniform after it was destroyed during the war. Kakashi looks the same as ever, but his headband is pulled up to reveal that his Sharingan is gone.

As for Sakura, the pink-haired ninja is inked in her standard uniform, but it does look like her bangs are hiding her Strength of a Hundred Seal. Sasuke can be seen standing next to his medic teammate, but it does not look like he’s wearing his Leaf Village headband. Dressed in a large black cloak, it is hard to tell what Sasuke has going on underneath the overcoat, but he does look unusually peaceful in this colorful sketch.

What do you think of this artwork? Do you hope Naruto dives into this little-seen time period in the future? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!