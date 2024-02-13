Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Sakura's Most Powerful Form

Naruto introduced fans to some of Shonen Jump's most standout characters, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of Sakura Haruno's most powerful forms! The Naruto franchise recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the anime not too long ago, and it served as a reminder of just how far the series had come since it kicked off its manga and anime runs all those years ago. Fans saw the characters in Masashi Kishimoto's series grow older, and with that age came a whole host of new powers meant to take on even bigger enemies than ever before.

This is probably truest for Sakura as while Naruto and Sasuke had big buffs to their respective powers that led them on separate paths at the end of the original series, Naruto: Shippuden revealed that Sakura had trained hard on her own to become just as strong as Tsunade. This came to fruition the most with Sakura needing to release her own Strength of a Hundred Seal, and made her the strongest she had ever been in the franchise. Now this look has been brought back to the spotlight thanks to some great cosplay from artist yaizaperezs on TikTok. Check it out below:

What's Next for Naruto?

Announced to be in the works as part of Naruto's 20th Anniversary, Naruto's anime is currently in the works on a new series of four special episodes bringing back the original cast for a new Team 8 mission. This will be a new take on the classic series, but unfortunately has been delayed to an indefinite date as of the time of this writing. Originally scheduled to debut some time last Fall, it has yet to be announced when fans can hope to see this upgraded version of the classic Naruto anime series.

If you wanted to enjoy more of Naruto until these episodes arrive, you can find Boruto: Two Blue Vortex releasing new chapters on a monthly basis with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The Boruto anime is currently in the middle of a new hiatus as of the time of this writing as well, so both Naruto and Boruto fans are currently waiting for when they'll be able to get their next major fix of action.

What did you think of Sakura's big moments in Naruto: Shippuden? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!