Naruto Unravels New Info About Sakura's Studies With Tsunade

A major core tenet of Naruto as a Shonen franchise is the idea that history repeats itself, with Naruto and the original Team 7 holding quite a similar structure as trios of teams that came before them in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. In the new spin-off manga, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha And The Heavenly Stardust, not only are we given the opportunity to see Sasuke and Sakura's relationship continue to bloom in the time period between Shippuden and Boruto, but we learn more about the healing ninja of Konoha.

The original trio of Jiraiya, Tsunade, and Orochimaru would become the respective teachers, in a sense, to Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke, with each of the young ninjas learning quite a bit from their senses. While Naruto learned the Rasengan from Jiraiya and Sasuke learned more than a bit of "dark ninjutsu" from Orochimaru, Sakura learned more about healing techniques from the previous Hokage of the Hidden Leaf, with the latest manga chapter revealing that she gleaned some other beneficial tricks. In the recent installment, Sakura is faced with a conundrum where she must gamble for what she needs and shows Sasuke how Tsunade's gambling addiction came into play here.

Sakura The Gambler

In attempting to achieve their mission, Sakura is presented with a game of Star Lines, which the Team 7 member is able to claim victory, detailing later on in the chapter just how she was able to win:

"Those cards were all worn down, so they must have been pretty old. Each card has its own unique nicks and scratches, so I memorized the back of each one while pretending to check out the fronts. It's a trick I learned while training with Lady Tsunade. You know how she's such a sore loser, right? Early on, I tended to humor her and let her win, but then she'd get a big head about it! She never wanted to back out when she was on a roll. I realized if all we did was tie, she'd just get bored."

Of course, the biggest news of this chapter is that readers are able to see Sasuke give Sakura a ring that bonds them together. While this spin-off has yet to receive an anime adaptation, previous spin-offs have made their way to the official Boruto anime adaptation, so it might just be a matter of time.