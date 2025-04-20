Naruto: Why Sakura Is the Most Important Kunoichi in the Final Arc

Sakura Haruno, the most divisive member of Team 7 and one of the most powerful Kunoichi in Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, played an instrumental role in the series’ final arc. Sakura has many skills that came in handy during the war, and she made many calls on the fly that fundamentally impacted the war’s outcome. Her powers range from impressive sensory prowess, herculean strength, and healing ninjutsu on par with Tsunade, the Fifth Hokage herself. Likely without Sakura, the final war would have swung in favor of the two Uchiha villains or even towards Kaguya, leading to an incredibly different outcome.

The Kunoichi had multiple highlights in the Fourth Great Ninja War, and she was an absolute integral part of their medical-nin backline as well as a complete tank when the time came to face off with enemies. Sakura, as a character, is often looked down upon by fans and in-world enemies alike, yet when it boils down to importance during the war, Sakura always manages to make a difference. Sakura manages to keep the Allied Shinobi Forces healed with her healing ninjutsu, heals Naruto when he has Kuram removed, and uses her immense physical strength to support Naruto and Sasuke in sealing Kaguya during the final act of Naruto’s plot.

The Medical Corps’ Most Trusted Asset

Sakura’s early contributions to the war hinge mainly on the fact that she is an important member of the medical corps and continually heals severely injured shinobi. Throughout the early portions of the war, the allied forces faced off against Zetsu clones and resurrected ninja from multiple villages that could only be defeated through sealing jutsu. These enemies proved incredibly difficult for the basic ground fleets to deal with, which led to Sakura having to be on top of her healing game the entirety of these battles. Compared to the other Kunoichi in action at this time, Sakura had a constant hand in the action of the war and was healing multiple soldiers from every front.

Perhaps her greatest feat during the early parts of the war was when she discovered the secret behind the Zetsu’s powers and was able to begin dispatching the Zetsu imposters. Sakura’s perception allowed her to recognize a small slip-up in a comment made by a Zetsu disguised as Neji, and she quickly pivoted the conversation to get the Zetsu to slip up further. After tricking the Zetsu, she was able to deliver a devastating strike on the enemy and begin questioning him, and in the short span of about two to three questions, Sakura deduced that the Zetsu absorbed chakra and mixed it with their own, becoming copies of their targets.

Saving Naruto and Obito Is No Mean Feat

As the Great Ninja War marched on, there were many casualties however, none were as detrimental as Naruto’s. After having Kurama removed from within his seal by Madara, Naruto was rendered unconscious and depleted of chakra. With no chakra left, Naruto’s life force began to fade even as Sakura began using her medical ninjutsu in an attempt to heal him. With the weight of the Shinobi world on her shoulders, Sakura had to make a decision fast, so she decided to use her chakra as a scalpel and cut a hole in Naruto’s side and begin pumping his heart manually. Sakura continued this until Gaara was able to get them to relative safety, and Minato was able to place the other half of Kurama within Naruto.

Not only did Sakura save Naruto, but she also saved one of the villains of the war, who ended up being necessary for one of the main showdowns. Sakura managed to use her Byakugo Seal and transfer a large portion of her stockpiled chakra to Obito as he was deemed an integral part of sealing away Madara Uchiha. However, during the ensuing face-off, Madara managed to steal Obito’s Rinnegan and was then transformed into Kaguya by a Zetsu possessed Obito.

The Final Battle of the War Shows Sakura Facing a Godly Foe Alongside Her Allies

Following the aforementioned transformation into Kaguya, Team 7 had to rally and face off against the Ōtsutsuki after having used up large portions of their abilities. During this fight, almost all of the members got powerups heading into the fight, such as Kakashi getting both of Obito’s Sharingan, and Naruto and Sasuke getting the Sun and Moon seals to help seal away Kaguya. The only combatant who had not gotten a power-up during the entire war arc was Sakura. Yet when it came time to help her team, she utilized every skill in her arsenal, eventually landing a blow on the godslike enemy, helping Naruto and Sasuke finally seal her away.