10 Best Naruto Filler Episodes That Are Worth Watching

Naruto Uzumaki’s journey isn’t just about chasing after Sasuke or dreaming of becoming Hokage; it’s also about making it through the many, many filler episodes that come along the way. With roughly 40% of the series consisting of filler episodes, it’s no surprise that many fans choose to skip them entirely. However, among these unnecessary episodes are some hidden gems, full of humor, heart, and character development that add depth to the anime’s main story. Naruto filler episodes may be skippable in the canonical sense, but they enrich the overall viewer experience for those who stick around.



Some Naruto fillers are more than just time-fillers; they tell us more about the characters, explore more of the shinobi world than the manga did, or just provide a fun break from all the intense action. Some even explore backstories never told in the manga and skipping these means missing out on some of Naruto’s best side adventures. So while the main story can sometimes drag due to endless flashbacks, these episodes prove that not all fillers are worth skipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kidnapped! Naruto‘s Hot Spring Adventure! (Naruto Episode 97)

After all that transpires in the Tsunade Retrieval Arc, Naruto and the gang head back to the Leaf Village, but not before stopping at a hot spring to relax. Their peaceful break is interrupted by two ninjas demanding payment for Tsunade’s huge debt. Instead of dealing with it, Tsunade ignores them, and Naruto being Naruto, stages his own kidnapping to hold himself for ransom.

The episode is a lighthearted filler with some silly moments, like Naruto running from a bunch of Tsunade clones and Jiraiya spending time with elderly ladies in a hot tub. In the end, it’s revealed that Tsunade has already paid off her debts. It’s one of the first filler episodes of Naruto and sets the tone for the hit-or-miss fillers to come.

Gotta See! Gotta Know! Kakashi-Sensei’s True Face! (Naruto Episode 101)

This is one of those rare Naruto filler episodes that’s not only entertaining but also reminds us of what makes Team 7 so special. After all the action-packed episodes and emotional moments, Episode 101 gives us something hilariously fun. Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura teaming up to uncover what Kakashi looks like beneath his mask.

What makes this episode so great is the way it captures the essence of Team 7 before everything changes – they feel like real friends, arguing yet working together for something completely pointless. It’s a brief, happy moment that makes you wish for more of these interactions before Team 7 went their separate ways. So, if you’re in the mood for a nostalgic, feel-good episode, this is one filler episode you can’t miss.

The Cursed Warrior (Naruto Episode 162)

After a bunch of boring filler episodes, Episode 162 finally brings us something interesting. In this episode, Naruto, Neji, and Tenten are sent on a mission to the Land of Birds, where villagers claim a ghost is haunting their town. At first, Neji believes there’s a logical explanation, but even his Byakugan can’t see through the ghost’s armor. Naruto being Naruto, jumps in to fight – only to find nothing inside the armor, which adds to the mystery.

What makes this episode stand out is how Naruto acts throughout the episode. He’s still reckless, but he’s not portrayed as a complete idiot, making his interactions with Neji and Tenten fun to watch. The three work surprisingly well together, and the mix of action and mystery keeps the episode exciting.

The Death of Naruto (Naruto Episode 165)

The Death of Naruto is one of the best filler episodes in the Cursed Warrior arc and fortunately for fans, the episode’s title isn’t a spoiler and has nothing to do with Naruto’s death. In the episode, Naruto, imprisoned and seemingly abandoned by Kakashi, discovers the truth behind Lord Sagi’s revenge. Elsewhere, Kakashi, Neji, and Tenten fake their departure to trick an enemy ninja, while Naruto steps in to rescue Koumei and reveals the true villain behind the chaos.

The action doesn’t disappoint in this episode, either, especially as Kakashi faces a mysterious ninja who can absorb jutsus and transform into the elements he touches. Unlike other filler villains, this one actually feels like a real challenge. The mix of action and mystery makes this episode worth watching, even if the title is a bit misleading.

Mix It, Stretch It, Boil It Up! Burn, Copper Pot, Burn! (Naruto Episode 168)

Episode 168 is an example of ridiculous Naruto fillers that are oddly entertaining at the same time. In this episode, Naruto and Chōji are craving ramen, only to find the shop closed. Turns out, the ramen master Teuchi’s daughter, Ayame, has been kidnapped by a group of cooking-nin. The only way to get her back is to prepare the best ramen they’ve ever tasted, so with no other choice, Naruto, Chōji, and Sakura step in to help.

It’s a completely pointless but hilarious episode, packed with classic Naruto humor. Watching Naruto make noodles with his clones is both genius and completely absurd. And just when you think things can’t get weirder, Ayame returns — noticeably with a few extra pounds after enjoying her captors’ cooking.

Laughing Shino (Naruto Episode 186)

In Episode 186, Naruto and Shino are sent on a mission to represent a man named Fuuta at his father’s funeral. The only condition is that if they laugh, Fuuta won’t get his inheritance. Shino’s stone-cold personality makes him seem like the perfect choice for the job. But things go sideways when he accidentally eats food laced with laughing medicine, causing him to start crying with laughter.

Shino is the last person you’d expect to burst into laughter, and so when he does, it’s so unexpected and hilarious. His deep, monotone voice turns into loud cackling, and Naruto is forced to step in, struggling to keep a straight face during the funeral. While the mission itself is pointless, seeing Shino completely break character makes this one of the funniest filler episodes in the series.

Viva Dojo Challenge! Youth Is All About Passion! (Naruto Episodes 193)

In this episode, Lee, feeling like his training is getting too easy, creates his own dojo and waits for people to come and challenge him. But no one shows up. Just when he’s about to give up, Naruto shows up – only to be in no mood for a fight. That’s when Might Guy comes up with a ridiculous plan to disguise himself as a challenger, but things take a wild turn when the same disguise is used by a spy who sneaks into the village.

What follows is a hilarious mix-up. With Naruto, Guy, and the spy wearing the same disguise, leading to one of the funniest moments in the series. While we never get the much-anticipated Naruto vs. Lee fight, the episode delivers plenty of laughs and classic Lee-Guy madness, making it a fun watch.

Genjutsu or Reality? (Naruto Episode 206)

Genjutsu doesn’t get as much spotlight in the original Naruto, but Episode 206 shows us how powerful it can be as Naruto, Sakura, Kurenai, Yakumo, and Team 8 return to the Hidden Leaf Village, only to find it destroyed. They soon realize they’re trapped in a powerful genjutsu that’s taken over the entire area. With Unkai’s help, Naruto and the others break free, but their mission isn’t over. They must now enter a creepy mansion to rescue Kurenai and Yakumo and uncover the truth.

The episode does a great job showcasing the power of genjutsu, though it could’ve gone more into the horror aspect. The illusions feel realistic, making this episode stand out from the other usual fillers. While it doesn’t add much to the main storyline, it’s still worth watching if you’re curious about the power of genjutsu.

Hot-Blooded Confrontation: Student vs. Sensei (Naruto Episode 196)

In Episode 196, Naruto teams up with Team Guy to rescue Guy Sensei, who has been captured by enemies. But things take a crazy turn when Lee is tricked into accidentally fighting his own teacher. What starts as a simple mission turns into a heated battle between the master and the student.

The moment when Lee and Guy realize that they’re fighting each other is perfectly executed, and their Morse code communication adds an interesting touch. The fight scenes are thrilling and well-animated, making this one of the best filler episodes. If you enjoy exciting fight scenes and classic Guy-Lee moments, this episode is definitely worth watching.

Vanished Memories (Naruto Episode 213)

While searching for bamboo shoots for Menma ramen, Naruto finds a strange man by the river who’s lost his memories. As the man doesn’t even know his own name, Naruto decides to call him Menma. The two spend time together and Naruto sees that Menma is kind and always ready to help others. However, things take a bizarre turn when an enemy attacks, and Menma uses a small flute-like instrument to make Naruto stronger, leaving Naruto to question who Menma really is and where his powers come from.

Unlike many filler characters, Menma is surprisingly likable, and his arc is brief but intriguing. The mystery around his lost memories and secret powers makes this a fun episode to watch. It doesn’t add much to the main plot, but if you enjoy short, entertaining side stories, this episode is worth checking out.