Naruto Promo Teases Boruto’s Next Big Chunin Exam Feud

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for its next big Chunin Exams fight with the preview for its next episode! The anime is now exploring a series of original stories for the anime following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki as the manga needs more time to explore that fallout for itself, and its first original arc has been a new set of Chunin Exams. Making up for the fact that Konoha’s people have been left feeling uneasy following the Otsutsuki invasions, Naruto has kicked off a new set of Chunin Exams to find the next wave of leaders.

With the finals of the Chunin Exams already well underway, and two matches down by the newest episode, the next match of these finals is shaping up to begin as Sarada soon finds that she and ChoCho will have to fight next. The two best friends didn’t think they would have to face one another in order to accomplish their respective dreams, but both fighters are far from backing down no matter who stands in their way. This teases the fight between the two with the promo for Episode 225 of the series that you can check out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Abdul_S17/status/1459822091583303684?s=20

Episode 226 of the series is titled “Showdown Between Best Friends,” and as the title suggests, it will be focusing on the fight between Sarada and ChoCho. The two of them have opened up in the previous episodes about how much they want to move to the next level. For Cho Cho, it’s to be on the same level as Shikadai and to move their trio in a bigger and better direction. For Sarada, it’s the next important stepo she needs to make in order to eventually accomplish her dream of becoming the next Hokage. So there’s quite a lot riding on the fight.

The results of these new Chunin Exams have been surprising thus far as it’s hard to gauge how the original content will be advancing any of the characters, so it’s not exactly clear who will be winning this fight between the two friends. The odds are better for Cho Cho as she hasn’t been seen in the manga for a while (which could lead to her victory and promotion here), but this also could be just as big of a moment for Sarada.

What do you think? Who do you think has a better shot of winning between Sarada and Cho Cho? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!