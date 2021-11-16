Boruto Sets Up Shinki vs. Kawaki Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has set the stage for a future fight between Shinki and Kawaki with the newest episode of the series! The anime is currently making its way through an original story exploring the fallout of the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, and the Hidden Leaf Village has decided to hold a new series of Chunin Exams in order to help bolster their forces for the future. The first couple of matches are now underway, and a surprising match outside of these exams has been planting seeds with the newest episode of the series.

The newest episode of the anime explores the second of the Chunin Exams finals matches, and surprisingly it’s revealed that Shinki and his team from the Hidden Sand have come to the village to watch the finals as well. Interestingly enough, Kawaki has been watching these matches as well due to Naruto’s suggestion, and it seems that Kawaki has caught Shinki’s eye as a potential strong opponent for the future. There might be a fight brewing between the two that could come our way!

It’s been previously revealed that each of the villages has kicked off their own respective Chunin Exams following the Isshiki Otsutsuki incident, so the current exams were supposed to be limited to just those in the Hidden Leaf. It was surprisingly revealed in Episode 224 that Gaara had told his son, Shinki, and the rest of their team to head to the village to watch these matches as well and do some recon. On top of that surprise, it’s also confirmed that Shinki and his team have each reached their Chunin rank since we had seen them last.

Kawaki doesn’t seen Shinki, and Shinki doesn’t mention anything when he sees Kawaki, but it’s clear that Shinki has taken notice of the newbie. The two of them have yet to officially cross paths in the series, so a future fight between the two of them would be fun to see. Even more so, the anime could potentially explore both of these characters in an original story someday that wouldn’t be bogged down by the manga’s events.

