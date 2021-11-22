Naruto Stuns With Sarada vs. Cho-Cho Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stunned with the fight between Sarada and Cho-Cho in the newest episode of the series! The anime is currently making it through a new round of Chunin Exams that have kicked off as a response to Isshiki Otsutsuki’s invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village, and the first couple of rounds of the final tournament portion of the exams have been completed. It was revealed in the previous episode that the third match in the exams would be between best friends Sarada and Cho-Cho, and the newest episode made good on that promise.

The newest episode of the series sees Sarada and Cho-Cho clash with one another for the first real time in the series, and there is quite a lot of complicated emotions shared between the two. The two of them are not only dealing with their connection with one another, but have to also deal with the fact that they need to defeat one another to advance further in their dreams. It led to quite the awesome fight between the two, and you can check it out below from this clip captured by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

Episode 225 of the series is titled “Showdown Between Best Friends,” and just as the title suggests, it focuses on the fight between Sarada and Cho-Cho. The two of them struggle with fighting one another at first as Sarada realizes that she’s been subconsciously holding back her full strength in the fight against her friend. Cho-Cho knows she wants to advance to the next level, but had been holding back slightly against her friend as well. It wasn’t until the both of them realized this that the two of them finally decided to go all out in order to try and win the fight.

Cho-Cho uses her Super Butterfly Mode while Sarada uses her full Sharingan and Chidori techniques, and the two of them have a powerful clash. It's ultimately revealed that Sarada was victorious in the match, so she's now on the path to becoming a Chunin. It's unclear as to whether or not she has been officially promoted just yet (same goes for all of the other winners), but it's a big victory all on its own.