Naruto: Boruto Debuts a Shocking Tailed Beast

Naruto Uzumaki has seen some dark things in his lifetime, and a good few of them revolve around the Tailed Beast. Our hero once saw the beasts as foes but came to find their stories were much more complex. And now, it seems like Naruto's sequel has just checked in on a Tailed Beast we all thought was gone.

The big reveal came with episode 203 as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sent it live. It was there fans watched as Sasuke Uchiha uncovered a terrifying scene. Using his elevated Sharingan, the boy was able to follow Jigen into an alternate world, and it was there our hero found a Ten-Tailed Beast waiting for him.

I can’t believe that we are finally at this stage, the music was perfect for this scene. 2021, so far, is the best year for the anime, and it’s only going to get better. Excited for what waits ahead. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/F4Xv0kRTFW — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 6, 2021

And yes, we do mean that Ten-Tailed Beast. The same behemoth we saw in the last Great Ninja War is back, and Jigen is using him as a power source. Obviously, this is concerning, and Jigen seems all too calm around the beast.

As the clip continues, Naruto fans watched as Jigen took power from the Ten-Tailed Beast, and Sasuke was left shaking. He knows how powerful the monster is, and he was glad to be rid of it back in the day. It took the combined power of the Ninja Nations to fight the Ten-Tailed Beast years ago, and they may not be able to do it again.

Jigen goes on to hint that Kawaki was turned into a vessel just for the Ten-Tailed Beast. At this point, we are not sure if the monster will be sealed into Kawaki or if the Karma vessel is meant to act as a food source. After all, Jigen has been wiping the Tailed Beast of power, so he is going to need a pick-me-up. And if Kawaki becomes that source, well - all hell will break loose.

What do you think of this Tailed Beast's reappearance? Did you ever expect Naruto to see this again?