Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Kawaki's New Resolve

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teases Kawaki's new resolve with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! With Isshiki Otsutsuki now defeated and Code has taken the center stage as the main antagonist of the series, the manga is now taking its first real steps into its newest arc. This means the newest chapter of the series is helping to establish a new status quo for Boruto and the others, and this includes a new working relationship with Kawaki as he's now officially a part of Team 7 along with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki.

Knowing that there are some major new threats coming their way as Boruto still has to deal with the Karma seal spreading throughout his body and Code is going to make his move soon, Kawaki is getting impatient as the cliffhanger for the newest chapter reveals his new resolve to get stronger as fast as possible. If he's got to work with Team 7's methods to do so, then so be it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 58 of the series sees Kawaki attending his first real training session with the others as part of Team 7. He's anxious at the rate in which they are planning and training because Code's threat is an immediate one, so his response is to just get into combat training as quickly as possible. He's been honed by Jigen's terrible training, and quickly gained strength under all of that duress so he assumes the same will be the case for Team 7.

After fighting Mitsuki and Sarada, Boruto steps in and wagers that whoever wins their next bout would have to deal with the other's type of training. Kawaki loses the fight as he realizes how reliant he had become on Karma's power, and this strikes a chord with him. Admitting to his loss, Kawaki then decides to work with the others in order to make for the best chance of protecting the Hokage he now cares for so much.

Though he's reluctant to do so, Kawaki's trying everything he can do get stronger. If this is the method that works, he's completely fine with it as long as it helps him protect the Hokage. But what do you think? What did you think of Kawaki's new resolve with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' newest chapter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!