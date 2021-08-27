Naruto Preview Shows Off Boruto's New Karma Form

✖

While Boruto Uzumaki doesn't have to worry about a nine-tailed fox inhabiting his body as his father once had to, the current power that is residing within his form might be far more dangerous than Kurama as the energy known as Karma harbors a dark secret which ties it to the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. As Boruto struggles with the celestial ninja Momoshiki that is sharing headspace with him, it seems that the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation will see the son of the Seventh Hokage further explore the deadly force that ties the Kara Organization together.

Currently, in the anime, a civil war is brewing between members of the Kara Organization as Kashin Koji is ready to take a swing at the leader of the nefarious collective in Jigen. With anime viewers waiting for the secrets of Koji's identity to be revealed, the Kara member is unleashing his full power to help in bringing down Jigen while the head of research and development, Amado, is seeking sanctuary within the Hidden Leaf Village. Whoever wins this fight will mean some big trouble for the ninja of Konoha, so it's definitely no surprise that Boruto might be forced to dive into the energy known as Karma once again.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared this new image from the next episode of the Shonen anime series, showing the son of Naruto once again unleashing the power of Karma, which usually entails the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki taking control of their shared body:

The anime adaptation of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is moving at lightning speed to catch up to the events of the manga from which it is based, leaving many fans to wonder if the sequel series will once again dive into the world of "filler" shortly. Luckily for viewers, there are still some major moments to come in the war between Konoha and Kara, with some big changes going into effect following the deadly battle between the Hidden Leaf and the nefarious ninja collective.

