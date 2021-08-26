Naruto Preview Teases Kashin Koji's Real Goal

✖

Of all the villains that make up the Kara Organization, perhaps none are more mysterious than the masked man Kashin Koji, who appears to have a number of similar abilities to those of the "Pervy Sage" Jiraiya, and a new preview for the next installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is hinting at the villain's ultimate goals. With the series setting up a Kara Civil War as Koji is looking to battle the insane strength of the Organization's leader in Jigen, it seems that the next episode won't just reveal his plans, but will also reveal Kashin's identity to boot.

The manga has already revealed the identity of Kashin Koji, though it seems as though this preview for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is showing that the member of Kara was apparently "made" to do nothing besides eliminating Jigen. With the head of research and development for Kara, Amado, taking the opportunity to seek sanctuary with the Hidden Leaf Village, it seems as if Naruto and the other members of Konoha are gaining a serious upper hand against the villainous organization. As the anime rockets toward the insane fight that is set to begin with the head of Kara and the ninja of the Hidden Leaf, the franchise will be making some major changes.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the preview of the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode, which hints at the big battle between Kashin Koji and Jigen to come that won't just change the foundations of Kara, but the ninja world as a whole:

In the pages of Naruto's manga, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, returned to shake things up within the ninja world that he had come up with for the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump so many years ago. With the anime catching up to the events of the manga at a record pace, it will be interesting to see if the series decides to venture into the world of filler territory once again.

