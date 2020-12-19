Naruto Shippuden Cosplay Highlights The Hard Hitting Sakura

✖

Sakura might not have the same power as her fellow members of Team 7, with Naruto holding the nine-tailed fox within his body and Sasuke retaining the power of both the Sharingan and Rinnegan, but that doesn't stop fans of the long-running ninja series pay homage to the healing brawler, with one fan sharing cosplay of the character from her time in Naruto: Shippuden! Though Sakura no longer is on the front lines of Konoha's battles, she has formed a family with her teammate Sasuke and had a daughter who has taken her place in Team 7 with Sarada!

Each member of the first generation of Konoha reflected the personality traits and skills of the ninja that came before, with Sakura deciding to follow in the footsteps of Tsunade, the fifth Hokage of the village. Naruto: Shippuden showed just how far Sakura had been able to come by learning not only the healing abilities of Tsunade, but also her insane levels of super strength that she used to punch a number of enemies of the Hidden Leaf Village. Though it doesn't seem as if Sakura will become the Hokage herself, the rumors of Naruto's demise in his battle against Jigen of the Kara Organization.

Instagram Cosplayer Alexy Sky showed off this take of Sakura from her teenage days as a part of Team 7 in the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, which followed Naruto and company battling against the Akatsuki while also combatting the secret machinations of Madara Uchiha and Obito:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_)

The Naruto franchise has had an eventful past few days thanks in part to Jump Festa, the convention that highlights a number of big announcements for a variety of Shonen series. With Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime set to focus on the arrival of Kawaki, the long-awaited superstar of the manga that has ties to the Kara Organization, Sakura might not be taking center stage, but the plans of the collective of rogue ninjas will have long-lasting repercussions on Konoha at large!

What do you think of this Naruto Shippuden Cosplay? What do you think the future holds for Sakura within the Shonen franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!