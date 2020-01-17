Naruto Releases New Poster for Kabuki Play

Naruto isn’t a stranger to the world of live action stage plays. With numerous different plays re-enacting some of the biggest moments from the insanely popular ninja franchise having been performed in the past, the orange clad ninja is returning to the stage with a Kabuki-style performance that has already sold out during performances that took place in the past. Following the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki and his best frenemy Sasuke Uchiha within the stories of the sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden, it’s clear that this upcoming performance is going to give audience members a brand new look into the major events and battles of the series’ past!

Crunchyroll shared the details on the upcoming Kabuki Stage Play focusing on the world of Naruto: Shippuden, with 34 new performances listed for April of this year, following the previous plays selling out during their runs in Japan which began in 2018 and continued to gain steam in terms of overall popularity!

Naruto: Shippuden ended Naruto’s role as the protagonist of the long running franchise, with the young Nine Tailed Fox harboring ninja eventually achieving his goal of becoming the seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and handing off his starring position to his son, Boruto. The sequel series to the original Naruto anime also gave us the long awaited final fight between Naruto and Sasuke, with the two ninjas goals clashing between one another, which we imagine would look unique in live action during this Kabuki Stage Play.

Other anime have also been given live action stage plays in the past that have been modeled after the traditional Kabuki style that was founded in Japan, with the most recent example being Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind. Aside from the pageantry of these plays, Kabuki also does not have any female actors, giving the roles to male participants during each individual run.

What do you think of the news of the return of the Naruto Kabuki Stage Play? What other anime series would you like to see be given similar treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

