Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Reveals Release Date

Hitting a new generation of fans thanks in part to recently being released on the streaming service juggernaut that is Netflix, Neon Genesis Evangelion has just released when the final film of the tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, will be shown to the denizens of Japan. While a North America release, and other parts of the world, has yet to be confirmed, fans of Shinji Ikari and the rest of his mentally unstable co-pilots will be happy that they’ll be able to see the final film in the series when it releases into Japanese theaters next summer, 2020.

Crunchyroll confirmed that Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will be released on June 27th, 2020, giving Japanese fans of the long running series the first look at the conclusion of the Rebuild of Evangelion before anywhere else in the world has the chance to check out any new Eva Units that come their way!

While the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television series had a definitive ending in the End of Evangelion film, Rebuild of Evangelion definitely changes things up in terms of how Shinji Ikari and his friends work with NERV and attempt to save their city from angel attacks. In recent months, a release date had been rumored but it is only until now that the official release date has been confirmed!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

