Neon Genesis Evangelion Anniversary Bundle to Collect Rare Music for the First Time

Neon Genesis Evangelion, since being streamed on the platform of Netflix last year and continuing into the present, has been a hot anime property once again among fans both old and new, and now it seems as if fans of Shinji Ikari and NERV will have the opportunity to purchase a soundtrack bundle that brings back some long lost music from the series. With many fans lamenting Netflix's decision to change a few tunes from the legendary anime franchise, specifically in the ending of the show in "Fly Me To The Moon", we would imagine that this will be a hot ticket item!

The 25th Anniversary Box Set will bring back a multitude of tracks from the anime franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion, releasing some tracks that have yet to be released via physical media to date. The set itself is slated to release in October of this fall, 2020, giving fans the opportunity to own this five disc set for around $91 USD. On top of this, the franchise is also releasing a "vocal music collection" entitled "Evangelion Finally" which will feature songs that are put together, and performed by singer Yoko Takahashi and the voice actor for Rei, Megumi Hayashibara that will retail for considerably less, with one disc, for around $28 USD on the same date.

Neon Genesis Evangelion, like so many other anime properties, has had a rough 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, needing to delay the fourth and final movie in the Rebuild of Evangelion film franchise, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0. Though a new release date has yet to be confirmed for the final film in the series, we would imagine that we'll hear news about the movie sooner rather than later. The Rebuild films were able to take the original series of the anime franchise and turn it on its ear, not only offering new animation, but new characters and story beats that we never saw in the original anime.

Following the eventual release of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, there has been no word of what new anime projects Studio Khara might have in store for Evangelion down the line, but considering the unwavering popularity of the franchise, we're sure that we haven't seen the last of the world of NERV in some shape or form down the line!

