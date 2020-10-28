Netflix to Expand Anime Originals with New Multi-studio Partnership

✖

Earlier this week, the streaming service of Netflix shared a number of big new anime series that would help the platform compete with the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, and it seems as if Netflix had more surprises up their sleeves as they have announced partnerships with a number of big time animation studios! The studios include Science Saru, Studio MAPPA, Studio Mir, and NAZ, proving that Netflix is definitely swinging for the fences when it comes to creating original anime series such as Yasuke, Pacific Rim Black, and Godzilla Singular Point!

On top of these new anime series, Netflix is also acquiring some big anime series that are being brought to the platform such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, The Way Of The House Husband, and High Rise Invasion to name a few. Netflix has unleashed a number of new anime series this year, with the likes of Blood Of Zeus, Great Pretender, and Dragon's Dogma. With these anime studios being added to the partnerships that have already been established with the likes of Studio Bones and Production IG, it's clear that Netflix is becoming one of the premiere outlets for anime when it comes to streaming services overall.

Netflix shared the big new partnerships that will usher in a new age of anime for the streaming service in 2021 via their Official Twitter Account, documenting the studios that will be working with them to unleash a bevy of new titles:

The future is looking more animated than ever. We’re partnering with four more studios to bring you the best in anime as NAZ, Science SARU, Studio Mir, and MAPPA join a line-up of heavy hitters including Production I.G, bones, Anime, Sublimation, and David Production. pic.twitter.com/mRqwdMqiib — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 23, 2020

Animation has become a big ticket item in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, as a number of studios have been able to move forward with the medium while maintaining social distancing in order to "flatten the curve" and it's clear that Netflix is putting their best foot forward when it comes to creating a number of anime series.

