Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reportedly Adds Danny Pudi to Cast

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is still getting its loose ends together behind the scenes, and thanks to its cast, fans are feeling optimistic about their live-action adaptation. While Hollywood failed to nail its first take on the hit animated series, Netflix cut no corners while putting together its ensemble for Avatar. And if a new report is true, then it seems Danny Pudi is one of the latest stars to join the project.

The report comes from Avatar News, a popular news page dedicated to Aang and the gang. Not long ago, a report went live on the site suggesting Pudi had joined the series, and he is set to play the Mechanist.

If you do not recall the mechanist, the unnamed character appeared in the original series after Aang and his friends encountered an old Northern Air Temple. The eccentric inventor moved into the temple after he was displaced from his home in the Earth Kingdom. The mechanist lived a hard life before meeting Aang as his wife's early death left him in poverty with his song, and the Fire Nation came to desire the man's inventions as its war waged on. But by the end of the series, the mechanist managed to help the Aang Gang and develop all sorts of technology for the elemental nations.

READ MORE: Avatar: The Last Airbender to Bring Back Aang for First Movie | Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Stars Celebrate Season One Wrapping | Avatar: The Last Airbender: First Details for New Movies Reportedly Revealed

So far, Netflix has not said anything about this casting, so fans will have to see how Pudi fits into the live-action series. He will join a stacked cast including stars like Gordon Cormier, Dallas James Liu, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, and more. No release date has been set for Avatar: The Last Airbender yet, but fans hope the series will debut within the next year.

What do you think about this latest casting report? Do you think Netflix's take on Avatar: The Last Airbender can beat the odds? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.