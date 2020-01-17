Netflix’s Castlevania Hints At Big Announcement With New Image

As fans await any new word about the release of Castlevania’s third season release date on Netflix, it seems that the arrival of a news bomb will make its way to fans much sooner than they may think. With Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind the television series, hinting that something big is about to be announced today, the Official Twitter Account for Castlevania has updated its banner with a new image that shows off Carmilla and several new characters who we have not seen before.

While we have received several updates on the third season from behind the scenes thanks to producers and animators, we have yet to be given an exact time frame for when the continuing story of Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha will be returning in a world where Dracula is no longer among the land of the “living” With the second season putting our heroes in a brand new place, it seems as though fans won’t be waiting that much longer for some big news about the popular Netflix animated series.

PowerHouse Animation posted a hint on their Official Twitter Account that something was on the way, and an Associate Director for the series, Adam Deats, also gave a notice to fans to keep an eye out on the Castlevania page for new changes being made today:

Very strange… very strange indeed… 👀 https://t.co/vcWjj9otG8 — Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) January 17, 2020

You guys might want to keep an eye on the changes being made to @Castlevania‘s twitter page today… #castlevanianetflix pic.twitter.com/jn1EJtXHvH — Adam Deats (@AdamDeats) January 17, 2020

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”