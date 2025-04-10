Devil May Cry Season 2 Announced

Dante, Lady, and the demons of the underworld made quite a splash on Netflix thanks to creator Adi Shankar and the animators at Studio Mir. Adapting the storyline of the popular Capcom video game franchise, Netflix’s Devil May Cry injected familiar characters and action beats into a thought-provoking animated series that pondered just how different humans and demons truly were. With the first season landing on the platform earlier this month, the streaming service has wasted little time in confirming that Dante will return as the second season has just been announced.

Devil May Cry as a franchise first began on the PlayStation 2 thanks to the initial release from Capcom in 2001. Ever since, Dante has been fighting demons on various consoles and personal computers, often fighting with and against his brother Vergil while even handing off the reins to newcomer Nero. While many elements from the original game franchise made their way to the animated series, creator Adi Shankar birthed a new storyline that mashed together old and new aspects of this hard-hitting supernatural universe. Wasting little time following its premiere, Netflix’s official social media account didn’t just confirm that a second season was in the works but that it was “coming soon,” meaning Devil May Cry fans might not be waiting long to see Dante and Vergil return.

Let's dance. DEVIL MAY CRY is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/0YwKuODgRi — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 10, 2025

Devil May Cry: What Will Season 2 Be?

For those of you who have yet to binge the recent Netflix series, be forewarned that we’re about to dive into spoiler territory with the rest of this article. Devil May Cry’s first season ends in quite the unexpected way as the United States invades hell and begins mining it for resources. Dante finds himself captured by Lady and delivered to Darkcom but this doesn’t mean that the innocent demons don’t have a savior. In the final moments of the season finale, we are shown Vergil arriving and aiding Darkcom’s captors, clearly setting the stage for Dante’s brother to play a much larger role.

One of the most surprising beats of Devil May Cry was the reveal that this universe might be a part of the overall Capcom lore. During one specific scene, Dante mentions a job that took place within Raccoon City, the zombie-infested locale made famous by the Resident Evil franchise. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com brought up this fact with Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar, who could neither ‘confirm nor deny’ whether Stars and Dante shared a world, “That is spoiler territory. I can neither confirm or deny anything, really anything. There’s a sniper looking at us.” With the second season now confirmed, it will be interesting to see what other Capcom easter eggs might be in store in Dante’s future.

