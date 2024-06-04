Netflix Nabs One of Anime's Most Iconic Sports Series

Sports anime is continuing to grow in the anime medium, with offerings like Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, giving fans two major outings on the silver screen in 2024. As the anime streaming wars continue to heat up, Netflix continues to both create original anime series along with gaining classic franchises to house on its platform. Now, the streaming service has picked up one of the most beloved sports anime of all time, and the story of a certain young boxer is now available to stream on Netflix.

Hajime no Ippo first began in 1989, thanks to creator George Morikawa, and has continued to release new chapters following the story of the young boxer who is looking to reach new heights in the sport. Thanks to the popularity of the manga, Ippo's story would receive an anime adaptation in the year 2000 from Studio Madhouse, the same production house responsible for the likes of Trigun, One-Punch Man's first season, and most recently, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. To this day, Ippo's tale of boxing supremacy has continued in the manga though Morikawa has hinted in the past that the manga's end might be nigh and he knows how the beloved sports anime will come to a close.

(Photo: Madhouse)

Hajime no Ippo on Netflix

You can currently stream all seventy-five episodes of Hajime no Ippo on Netflix by clicking here. While Ippo would gain several anime series and feature-length films following the initial release of Madhouse's first anime series, those aren't currently available to stream on Netflix. At present, no new anime projects have been revealed for the legendary boxing anime, though it would be a safe bet that Ippo will one day return to the small screen.

If you have never experienced Hajime no Ippo, here is an official description of the series, "Ippo Makunouchi's gentle spirit and lack of confidence make him an easy target for the bullies at his high school. Rescued from a beating by Takamura, a professional boxer, Ippo aspires to learn the art of boxing, and attempts to join the Kamogawa Boxing Club. But, to find his fighter's spirit, Ippo must first spar with Miyata, an extraordinarily talented and skilled boxer. Can Ippo even survive the first round?!"

Want to keep up to date on Netflix's anime acquisitions? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the streaming anime wars.