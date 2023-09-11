Netflix's One Piece Already Has a Cursed 4Kids Remix

Netflix's One Piece has proven all its naysayers wrong. For years, fans wondered how an anime as fantastical as One Piece could be done in live action, and this show's team found the secret sauce. It turns out lots of heart and careful supervision was what the Straw Hat crew needed. Now, Netflix's One Piece has been a bonafide hit, and it has been gifted a hilarious 4Kids dub to celebrate.

After all, that is a rite of passage for any old-school anime. One Piece was originally brought stateside by 4Kids Entertainment decades ago, so it is only right for fans to gift Netflix's adaptation with a little throwback.

hope yall didn't think i was gonna let the live action slide without a 4kids edit #opla pic.twitter.com/bZobWYLxDb — Geo (@Geo_AW) August 28, 2023

As you can see above, the cursed gift comes courtesy of Geo_AW over on X (Twitter). They decided to give Netflix's One Piece a cringeworthy makeover that only 4Kids Entertainment mastered. It is honestly surreal watching the clip if you binge morning marathons by 4Kids. So if you want a slap of somewhat upsetting nostalgia, well – here you go.

If you are not familiar with 4Kids Entertainment, it may have been before your times. The company began in the 1970s but became popularized in the '90s thanks to anime. By the '00s, 4Kids Entertainment had a huge backlog of anime hits including Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, One Piece, and more. 4Kids Entertainment helped put anime in front of kids and seeded a generation of fans in the United Statues... but at a cost.

After all, 4Kids is not talked about these days in kind terms. The brand is often mocked for its wild censorship requests and dubbing choices. Many credit One Piece's delayed success in the United States to the licensing brand if you can believe it. After anime's millennial rush, 4Kids Entertainment had more competition in anime, and its operation folded in 2017 following a second bankruptcy. These days, 4Kids Entertainment stands as a weird yet vital part of anime's history in the United States, so we're sure One Piece can handle its viral remix.

