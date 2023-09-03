Netflix's One Piece Has Everyone Thirsting Over Buggy the Clown

If we're being honest, there has never been a better time than now to stan One Piece. From its manga's final act to the anime's Wano climax, the series is on fire. That became clear this weekend as Netflix's One Piece went live to critical acclaim. The hit series has taken over Netflix charts in 84 countries, and now, fans of the series are sharing their absolute thirst for Buggy the Clown.

Oh yeah, you heard that right. Buggy the Clown has the entire One Piece fandom wrapped around his finger. Netflix's One Piece made Buggy more charming than ever, and actor Jeff Ward is everywhere because of it.

Did I hear that right? Are you legit lusting for Buggy? 😂 pic.twitter.com/iv5TnZs0NR — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 2, 2023

As you can see below, social media sites like Twitter and TikTok are teeming with Buggy thirst traps. From video edits to fan-art, there is nothing Buggy cannot do now. It seems the red-nose pirate has captured an army of fans for himself. So hopefully, the One Piece anime and manga will find a way to check in on Buggy soon.

If you have not met Buggy the Clown yet, well – you can always give Netflix's One Piece a shot. The hit series went live on August 31st under the close eye of series creator Eiichiro Oda. The show's first season is now streaming only on Netflix, and the One Piece anime is also available for users to stream. So for more info on Buggy's fantastic series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."