One Piece Episode 1105 Promo Released: Watch

One Piece's anime is now in the chaos of the Egghead Arc as Dr. Vegapunk has been targeted by the World Government, and the anime has shared the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 1105! One Piece has reached a new turning point of the Egghead Arc as CP0 has been trying to break their way into Vegapunk's laboratory while Vegapunk himself has been trying to keep Jewelry Bonney away from the truth of her father. All the while, the Straw Hats have to somehow get to their ship and escape the island with the scientist before things get even worse.

But as the anime continues to explore setting the next major phase of the Egghead Arc, the latest episode of One Piece shook things up in a big way when it was revealed that CP0 member Stussy had a secret plan of her own. Revealing a vampiric like transformation, she took out both Kaku and Lucci with a secret strike that immediately knocked them out cold. With this foe now seemingly kicking off something new, it's time to see what Stussy has been planning. That's the tease for what's coming in the next episode, and you can check out the first tease for what to expect with the promo for One Piece Episode 1105 below:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1105

One Piece Episode 1105 is titled "A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy" and the promo for the episode is teased as such, "Stussy suddenly showed her fangs and knocked out Lucci. Seeing her unexpected smile confuses the Straw Hats! While the Seraphim's fierce assault continues, the mysterious Stussy's true objective is revealed! Premiering in Japan on Sunday, May 19th (and Saturday, May 18th internationally), One Piece Episode 1105 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead.