Jujutsu Kaisen Fans May Never Recover From "SPOILERS" Death

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season proved that the series wasn't taking any prisoners as the likes of Nanami, Nobara, and Mahito were killed thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc. Hot on the heels of the MAPPA production, manga creator Gege Akutami is proving that he's keeping his death count high as the manga's final battle continues. Thanks to the latest chapter, one death in particular has thrown an atom bomb in the Jujutsu Kaisen fan community as fans try to wrap their minds around the latest casualty.

Warning. If you have yet to read Jujutsu Kaisen's latest manga chapter, Chapter 259, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory. The battle against Sukuna continues as the king of curses has left Yuji Itadori and now is driving Megumi's body. In the latest installment, one of the biggest casualties takes place as Yuji Itadori's older brother, Choso, dies in the line of fire. Using his powers to save his young brother, the former villain turned ally thanks Yuji for being his sibling before leaving this mortal plane. While there are sure to be more casualties before Jujutsu Kaisen's grand finale, Choso's death has certainly hit fans the hardest as of late.

(Photo: MAPPA)

RIP Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen's second anime season revealed that Yuji Itadori was in fact related to Choso, throwing an unexpected monkey wrench into the life of the anime protagonist. Thanks to Yuji's surprise parentage reveal, the blood-manipulating villains finds himself now working for Itadori's benefit. Luckily, this came at the perfect time as not only did Choso not kill Yuji, but is looking to train him for what is to come in season three and its main arc, "The Culling Game".

The fight against Sukuna has been one of the biggest battles of the series to date, and while this fight most likely won't be a part of season three, it's sure to rock the anime world once it hits the small screen. To bid a fond farewell to Choso, you can read some of the best and biggest reactions to the blood-wielding being's tragic demise.

