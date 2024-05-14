Jujutsu Kaisen Fans May Never Recover From "SPOILERS" Death
One of the biggest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen's current story has died and fans are not ok.
Jujutsu Kaisen's second season proved that the series wasn't taking any prisoners as the likes of Nanami, Nobara, and Mahito were killed thanks to the Shibuya Incident Arc. Hot on the heels of the MAPPA production, manga creator Gege Akutami is proving that he's keeping his death count high as the manga's final battle continues. Thanks to the latest chapter, one death in particular has thrown an atom bomb in the Jujutsu Kaisen fan community as fans try to wrap their minds around the latest casualty.
Warning. If you have yet to read Jujutsu Kaisen's latest manga chapter, Chapter 259, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into massive spoiler territory. The battle against Sukuna continues as the king of curses has left Yuji Itadori and now is driving Megumi's body. In the latest installment, one of the biggest casualties takes place as Yuji Itadori's older brother, Choso, dies in the line of fire. Using his powers to save his young brother, the former villain turned ally thanks Yuji for being his sibling before leaving this mortal plane. While there are sure to be more casualties before Jujutsu Kaisen's grand finale, Choso's death has certainly hit fans the hardest as of late.
RIP Choso
Jujutsu Kaisen's second anime season revealed that Yuji Itadori was in fact related to Choso, throwing an unexpected monkey wrench into the life of the anime protagonist. Thanks to Yuji's surprise parentage reveal, the blood-manipulating villains finds himself now working for Itadori's benefit. Luckily, this came at the perfect time as not only did Choso not kill Yuji, but is looking to train him for what is to come in season three and its main arc, "The Culling Game".
The fight against Sukuna has been one of the biggest battles of the series to date, and while this fight most likely won't be a part of season three, it's sure to rock the anime world once it hits the small screen. To bid a fond farewell to Choso, you can read some of the best and biggest reactions to the blood-wielding being's tragic demise.
A Series Favorite
Gege’s ability to convey emotion during an intense fight is what I love most about him.
This will forever go down as one of my favorite chapters, just because it’s Yuji giving his brother a good death. You know, Choso died happy hearing that big brother 🥲 #JJK259 pic.twitter.com/oSbQp73jGr— Sean 🎰 (@HeianYuji) May 14, 2024
Why Is He Gone?
why did gege have to take him away… pic.twitter.com/R7cz56v5jD— N ★ | CHOSO 🔛🔝 (@salmonfurai) May 13, 2024
The Perfect Afterlife
Choso and Yuki in the afterlife watching Sukuna get annihilated by Yuji in 4K #chosoyuki pic.twitter.com/1u0vvFcyrd— katenikii (@katenikii) May 14, 2024
The Pain
just got reminded of when choso heard yuji calling him “nii-chan” in his dream... pain pic.twitter.com/FjLXUkBkPJ— piu• (@lovsatoruu) May 13, 2024
A Fan Art Tribute
NOOOO CHOSO!!! #jjk259 pic.twitter.com/Jg2mdQkS4B— Pinoy Pins (@realpinoypins) May 9, 2024
Worse Death Than Gojo?
Yall Gege did this man Choso worse than Gojo wtf #jjk259 pic.twitter.com/XS6bZi77DU— Main (@mainmajin) May 9, 2024
Can Jujutsu Tech Fans Ever Heal?
i will never heal from this ever, give choso back 😭 #jjk259 pic.twitter.com/Oyndu8rZpG— shauna ☪︎‧ (@shortadori) May 9, 2024
We're Not Crying, You're Crying
yuji: do you think we’re brothers in every universe?
choso: i sure hope so. #jjk259 pic.twitter.com/7m3gyZruvQ— pau (@latinoyuji) May 9, 2024
Farewell Choso
Farewell, Choso✨♥️#choso #yuuji pic.twitter.com/7UtrwTTF2V— LeThao🍀 (@Lethao_ltt) May 13, 2024
